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Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

6 May 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)
Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Ulviyya Poladova
Ulviyya Poladova
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Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony with regard of successful completion of the "Long-term active military service servicemen training course", AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.

The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.
Congratulations of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were conveyed to the graduates.

Event speakers recommended to be loyal to the Motherland and always uphold honor of a soldier, and wished them success in future service.

The graduates pledged that they would further develop the knowledge and practical skills acquired during the course in their service, conscientiously fulfill the tasks assigned to them, and duly defend the Motherland.

At the conclusion, certificates were presented to the servicemen, and the top graduate affixed an emblem to the symbolic stump.

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Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image
Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO] - Gallery Image

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