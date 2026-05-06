Combined Arms Army marks graduation of servicemen training program [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
Combined Arms Army holds graduation ceremony with regard of successful completion of the "Long-term active military service servicemen training course", AzerNEWS reports, citing the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan.
The event commenced with commemorating the bright memory of the
National Leader Heydar Aliyev and Shehids, who sacrificed their
lives for the Motherland. The National Anthem of the Republic of
Azerbaijan was performed.
Congratulations of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense were conveyed to the graduates.
Event speakers recommended to be loyal to the Motherland and always uphold honor of a soldier, and wished them success in future service.
The graduates pledged that they would further develop the knowledge and practical skills acquired during the course in their service, conscientiously fulfill the tasks assigned to them, and duly defend the Motherland.
At the conclusion, certificates were presented to the servicemen, and the top graduate affixed an emblem to the symbolic stump.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!