Trump pauses "Project Freedom" plan to escort ships through Hormuz

6 May 2026 13:43 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the United States will temporarily pause "Project Freedom," an operation related to the movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz, amid ongoing negotiations with Iran, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Trump, the decision was made following requests from Pakistan and several other countries, as well as what he described as "tremendous military success" during the campaign against Iran. He also stated that significant progress had been achieved toward reaching a "complete and final agreement" with Iranian representatives.

"While the blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the agreement can be finalized and signed," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.

The US naval blockade of Iranian ports will remain in effect, according to Trump.

Iran’s parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Ghalibaf, earlier said: "We know well that the continuation of the status quo is intolerable for America, while we are just getting started."

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically important maritime routes, handling a major share of global oil and gas shipments.