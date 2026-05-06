Azerbaijan provides humanitarian aid to flood-affected families in Pakistan [PHOTOS]

6 May 2026 13:51 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Humanitarian aid has been provided to victims of the severe floods in Pakistan’s Sindh province, with the support of the Azerbaijan International Development Agency (AIDA), AzerNEWS reports.

As part of the project carried out through the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Pakistan, aid packages containing essential food products and daily necessities were distributed to 400 families affected by the floods.

The humanitarian campaign was organized within the framework of Azerbaijan’s continued support for friendly nations facing natural disasters and humanitarian challenges. The assistance aimed to provide immediate relief to families who suffered significant damage due to the devastating floods in the region.

The initiative once again highlighted the friendly and brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and Pakistan, demonstrating the importance of mutual support, solidarity, and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

It must be noted that Pakistan experienced several earthquakes in 2025, with seismic activity continuing across different parts of the country due to its location near major tectonic fault lines.