Culture Ministry advances new state program for arts development [PHOTOS]

6 May 2026 17:36 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Following the approval of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept earlier this year, authorities have moved to put its goals into practice through targeted initiatives, with a particular focus on strengthening the arts sector, modernizing infrastructure, and cultivating a more dynamic creative environment.

This transition from strategy to implementation has already begun to take shape through a series of coordinated institutional efforts.

The Azerbaijan Culture Ministry has convened the inaugural meeting of a specially established commission, alongside a follow-up session of its working group, as part of implementing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, AzerNEWS reports.

The gathering focused on advancing a key initiative within the framework, preparing a draft state program for the development of the arts.

The meeting was attended by the Culture Minister Adil Karimli, members of the ministry's board, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture Polad Bulbuloglu, as well as heads and representatives of higher education institutions, creative organizations, prominent cultural figures, and leaders of affiliated institutions.

In his address, Adil Karimli spoke about the importance of the forthcoming state program and outlined its key objectives.

He pointed out that the effective implementation of state programs across major areas of education, particularly in connection with economic development, is essential. Advancing creativity, promoting cultural products, and addressing existing challenges in the sector were also highlighted as top priorities.

The minister also underlined the importance of infrastructure development, noting that tailored approaches must be applied across different artistic fields.

"Infrastructure issues must remain in focus. Within the framework of planned projects, specific approaches should be applied to each field, and these factors must be considered when establishing new infrastructure facilities," he said, stressing the need for systematic and goal-oriented implementation of state programs.

Ayaz Museyibov, Deputy Head of the Working Group on the implementation of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept, provided a detailed overview of its main directions.

He emphasized the importance of fostering a strong scientific and cultural environment, preserving and promoting national cultural values, and revitalizing cultural life in territories liberated from occupation. According to him, consistent and targeted measures are already being implemented by state institutions in this regard.

"One of the main challenges is ensuring systematic development in the fields of culture and the arts," Museyibov noted.

He added that particular attention must be paid to improving educational infrastructure, introducing modern teaching methods, and developing results-based evaluation mechanisms in arts education. The current situation will be thoroughly analyzed, and development strategies will be defined accordingly.

Intigam Babayev, Head of the Culture Ministry's Department for Arts and Intangible Cultural Heritage and Chair of the Working Group, briefed participants on ongoing efforts to draft the state program.

He noted that a comprehensive analysis of the current situation is underway, priority areas are being identified, and proposals are being collected in close cooperation with relevant institutions. Work is also continuing to develop models for different artistic fields, strengthen the creative environment, and enhance professional capacity.

Polad Bulbuloglu, Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, stressed the importance of active participation from government bodies, relevant ministries, and representatives of the artistic community. He noted that the tasks ahead are extensive and require efficient, targeted implementation.

Other speakers included Rector of the Baku Music Academy and People's Artist Farhad Badalbayli; Chair of the Azerbaijan Union of Theatre Workers and People's Artist Haji Ismayilov; Chair of the Azerbaijan Artists' Union and People's Artist Farhad Khalilov; as well as People's Artists Fakhraddin Manafov and Shafika Mammadova. They emphasized the strategic importance of the document for the development of the cultural sector.

It was noted that such concepts play a vital role in ensuring systematic growth in culture, expanding the creative environment, and identifying emerging talent. At the same time, incorporating proposals and initiatives from artists creates an important platform for future development.

Addressing the film sector, speakers highlighted that cinema remains one of the most influential and impactful areas of culture. They stressed the importance of supporting the development of Azerbaijani cinema, nurturing a new generation of directors and actors, and integrating modern technologies into filmmaking.

Participants concluded that the implementation of the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Concept will significantly contribute to structured development in culture and the arts, expand the creative landscape, and ensure more effective preservation and promotion of national cultural values.

They also emphasized that strengthening professional human resources is essential for success. Training qualified specialists equipped with modern knowledge and skills was identified as a key condition for sustainable development.

It was further noted that stronger cooperation between state institutions, artists, and the broader creative community, as well as careful consideration of their proposals, will play a decisive role in the effective implementation of the program.

The meeting concluded with slide presentations reflecting achievements in various fields and outlining planned next steps.

On January 14, 2026, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree endorsing the "Azerbaijani Culture – 2040" Cultural Concept, a long-term strategic plan aimed at shaping the country's cultural development over the next two decades, according to Azernews.

The initiative seeks to balance tradition and modernity, preserving national identity while fostering sustainable growth and enhancing Azerbaijan's cultural presence on the global stage.

The Concept envisions a contemporary cultural model that respects national and moral values and ensures structured, long-term development across all cultural sectors. It places particular emphasis on the Azerbaijani language, advocating for its stronger presence in cultural life, deeper development, and increased international visibility and influence.

To realize these goals, the Concept proposes coordinated measures to elevate the status of Azerbaijani in society, including efforts to promote, develop, and support the language as a dynamic and evolving medium of expression. Anticipated results include the growth of the Azerbaijani literary language, the creation of new works in the native tongue, and expanded use of Azerbaijani across digital platforms.

The Concept also highlights the importance of international promotion to extend the language's global reach and enhance its role in worldwide communication. Measures will aim to increase both the quantity and quality of scientific, journalistic, and literary output in Azerbaijani, ensuring it remains a vibrant cultural and intellectual tool.

Coordinated by the Azerbaijan Culture Ministry, the Concept outlines a phased implementation plan divided into three stages: 2026–2030, 2031–2035, and 2036–2040, each with clearly defined objectives and institutional mechanisms to guide progress.