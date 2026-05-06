Donald Trump threatens Iran with renewed bombing

6 May 2026 18:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

U.S President Donald Trump has once again intensified rhetoric toward Iran, issuing a sharp warning on his social media platform Truth Social amid rising tensions in the Persian Gulf, AzerNEWS reports.

In his statement, Trump declared that if Iran agrees to the proposed conditions, military operations referred to as "Epic Fury" would come to an end and the Strait of Hormuz would remain open to all countries, including Iran itself. However, he also warned that if Tehran refuses to comply, military strikes would resume "at a much higher level and intensity than before."

The statement did not provide further details about the agreement, the specific demands placed on Iran, or the timing of any potential military action.

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world’s most strategically important waterways, linking the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea.

Any disruption there can have significant consequences for global energy markets and regional security.