Katy Perry to light up stage at Formula 1 in Baku

6 May 2026 15:38 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 is set to combine high-speed racing with world-class entertainment as part of its 10th anniversary celebrations in Baku.

Organizers are preparing a special race weekend program that will feature internationally renowned artists and large-scale live performances, making the event one of the most anticipated editions in recent years.

Global superstar Katy Perry will become the headliner of the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 anniversary event, AzerNEWS reports, citing the Baku City Circuit Operations Company.

The Formula 1 Qatar Airways Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2026 race weekend, marking the tenth anniversary of the race, promises to create an even more spectacular and unique atmosphere than ever before.

One of the key highlights of this landmark program will be a live performance by global superstar Katy Perry in Baku. As one of the most influential and dynamic figures on the global music scene, the artist will present an unforgettable show for thousands of Formula 1 fans during a special evening on September 25.

Katy Perry is one of the most successful performers in the world. Her songs have accumulated more than 115 billion streams worldwide, and album sales have exceeded 70 million copies.

With global hits such as "Firework," "Roar," and "Dark Horse," she has been awarded seven diamond certifications and has gained recognition for her record-breaking world tours and captivating stage performances.

As previously announced, the concert program of the race weekend will also feature world-famous DJ and producer Calvin Harris.