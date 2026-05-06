Nakhchivan Agricultural Supply Company officially liquidated by government decree

6 May 2026 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The Open Joint Stock Company “Nakhchivan Agricultural Production, Procurement and Supply” has been officially liquidated, AzerNEWS reports.

The decision was signed by Jabbar Musayev, Prime Minister of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

Under the decree, the company—previously operating under the Ministry of Agriculture of Nakhchivan—has been dissolved as part of an administrative restructuring process.

The Ministry of Agriculture has been instructed to establish a liquidation commission composed of representatives from relevant state bodies and to ensure that the liquidation process is carried out in accordance with civil legislation.

In addition, the Ministry of Justice, in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture, the Ministry of Economy, and other relevant government agencies to be identified during implementation, is required to submit proposals to the Cabinet of Ministers within two months. These proposals will aim to align existing regulatory legal acts with the new decision.

It is noted that the decision on the liquidation came into force on April 29.