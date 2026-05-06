Baku, Minsk advance joint manufacturing plans [PHOTO]

6 May 2026 18:18 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Elnur Aliyev, Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy, held a meeting with Andrei Kuznetsov, Minister of Industry of Belarus, to discuss the expansion of bilateral economic and industrial cooperation between the two countries, AzerNEWS reports.

During the meeting, both sides focused on the implementation of joint projects in the fields of mechanical engineering and the production of various industrial goods. The officials reviewed the current state of economic relations between Azerbaijan and Belarus and exchanged views on opportunities to further strengthen collaboration in the industrial sector.

The prospects of establishing a production facility in the Aghdam Industrial Park were also reviewed.