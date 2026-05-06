Veteran football doctor presents his book in Baku

6 May 2026 16:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

A book launch event has been held for "50 Years in Football" by Boris Khetagurov, a veteran football doctor of the Azerbaijan Sports Academy and an Honored Doctor of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking at the event, the Minister of Youth and Sports, Farid Gayibov, pointed out that Boris Khetagurov's contributions to Azerbaijani football are undeniable.

He noted that his 50 years of activity represent an important part of the Azerbaijani sports history and emphasized the value of presenting such a rich experience in book form for future generations.

Zemfira Meftehatdinova, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee and Chair of the Azerbaijan Veterans of Sport Public Union, said that success in sports is the result not only of athletes' efforts but also of the work of doctors who safeguard their health. According to her, the activities of professionals like Boris Khetaqurov are of special importance in this field.

Esmiralda Alakbarova, who has been awarded the honorary title of "Honored Doctor," said that Boris Khetagurov's many years of work have made a significant contribution to the development of this field.

Veteran footballer Nazim Suleymanov also noted that the honored doctor's experience serves as an example for young specialists.

Asim Khudiyev, an international football referee-inspector, emphasized that B. Khetagurov has earned great respect in post-Soviet countries.

According to the book's editor, Vugar Mammadov, the publication thoroughly reflects the veteran doctor's rich life and professional journey. He expressed confidence that the book would create an engaging impression on readers.

At the end, Boris Khetagurov said that he had long wanted to publish a book about his career and that he intends to share memories from his time at "Neftchi" with readers. He added that football veterans played a major role in the creation of the book.

After the speeches, Boris Khetagurov presented the book.