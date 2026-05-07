Gold surges above $4,700 amid Middle East tensions and oil rally
Gold, traditionally regarded as a safe-haven asset, has experienced a complex and volatile trajectory in early 2026, shaped by competing macroeconomic forces, geopolitical risks, and liquidity dynamics, AzerNEWS reports. On the COMEX Commodity Exchange in New York, the price of one troy ounce of gold rose by...
Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.
1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month
3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months
6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months
1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!