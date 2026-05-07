France deploys Charles de Gaulle carrier group to Red Sea for maritime security mission

7 May 2026 13:53 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

France has moved its aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle into the Red Sea as part of an international maritime coalition aimed at ensuring freedom of navigation in the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

Speaking on French television channel BFMTV, French Minister Delegate to the Minister of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo stated that the deployment represents a "preliminary positioning" of the carrier group amid growing international attention to maritime security in the region.

"The aircraft carrier is currently transiting the Suez Canal and is in the Red Sea. This marks a preliminary deployment," Rufo noted. She recalled that the vessel had previously operated in the eastern Mediterranean as part of a mission to support France’s allies in the Persian Gulf.

According to Rufo, France is not a direct party to the conflict affecting the region, the country continues to face significant economic consequences, particularly through rising fuel prices and disruptions to global trade routes.

"The fact that the carrier crossed the Suez Canal and entered the Red Sea sends a very strong signal regarding our willingness to act so that freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz can resume," Rufo added.

The Charles de Gaulle carrier group includes its full crew, combat aircraft, and accompanying naval assets.

French officials stressed that the mission is intended to secure commercial shipping routes rather than participate directly in military hostilities.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a significant share of global oil and gas exports pass each day.

Image: Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP