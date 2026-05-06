What Kim Ju Ae’s style says about North Korea

6 May 2026 20:16 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

In November 2022, a photo of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with a young girl by his side drew global attention. She was later identified as his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

Walking alongside her father in front of a towering intercontinental ballistic missile, she wore black trousers and a white padded jacket, with her long hair neatly tied back. At the time—she was reportedly about nine years old—her appearance in state media marked a rare and carefully staged debut.

Since then, her public image has evolved noticeably. Her hairstyles have become more refined, and her outfits increasingly formal and sophisticated, often resembling the style associated with high-ranking officials. She has been seen at missile launches, military parades, and other major state events, frequently standing close to her father.

According to South Korea’s intelligence assessments, her growing visibility may indicate that she is being prepared for a future leadership role. Now believed to be around 13 years old, she has become a regular presence in official coverage, even accompanying Kim Jong Un at key national occasions.

Some analysts suggest that her carefully curated image—including structured coats, fur-trimmed outfits, and distinctive hairstyles—may be part of a broader effort to shape her public persona as a future leader. In North Korea’s highly controlled political culture, even small details such as clothing and posture can carry symbolic meaning.

Interestingly, this is the first time in decades that a potential successor in North Korea has been introduced so publicly at such a young age. In the past, leaders like Kim Jong Un himself were kept almost entirely out of the spotlight until adulthood, making Ju Ae’s early visibility a notable shift in the country’s political tradition.