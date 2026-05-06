Disney Q2 revenue tops estimates

6 May 2026 20:49 (UTC+04:00)

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The Walt Disney Company reported on Wednesday that its revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2026 increased by 7% year-over-year, reaching $25.2 billion and surpassing market expectations. This marks the first earnings report under the leadership of new CEO Josh D'Amaro, AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

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