Baku hosts major Caspian Agro and InterFood Azerbaijan exhibitions [PHOTOS]

7 May 2026 10:46 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

The third day of the 19th Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition, Caspian Agro, and the 31st Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition, InterFood Azerbaijan, officially got underway in Baku on Thursday.

AzerNEWS reports that the exhibitions — collectively branded as “Caspian Agro Week” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” — remain among the region’s most significant annual events for the agriculture and food industries, bringing together key players from across the sector.

As in the opening days, public and professional interest in the exhibitions continues to remain high, reflected in the growing number of participants. To date, 447 companies from 45 countries have confirmed their participation.

In addition to Azerbaijan, participating countries include Germany, the United States, Belarus, Benin, the United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, South Sudan, the Czech Republic, China, Georgia, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Finland, France, India, Indonesia, Spain, Sweden, Italy, Cameroon, Latvia, Mexico, Egypt, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Poland, Ghana, Kazakhstan, Russia, Senegal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tanzania, Thailand, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, Greece, Japan, Vietnam, Zambia and several others.

National pavilions representing Germany, Belarus, Brazil, Georgia, Italy, South Korea, the Netherlands, and Indonesia are showcasing agricultural and food industry products throughout the exhibitions.

Meanwhile, the Africa-Azerbaijan Cooperation platform (AFAZ) is participating with a dedicated stand featuring companies from Benin, South Sudan, Ethiopia, Côte d’Ivoire, Cameroon, Nigeria, Ghana, Senegal, Somalia, Tanzania, and Zambia.

Recognized as the region’s largest agricultural exhibition, “Caspian Agro Week” covers a broad range of sectors, including agricultural machinery and equipment, irrigation systems, packaging, innovative farming technologies, livestock and poultry farming, veterinary services, crop production, fruit and vegetable cultivation, floriculture, waste recycling, logistics, and e-agriculture.

The exhibition also features a special “Smart Agro” segment focused on artificial intelligence, smart villages, startups, IT services, robotics, unmanned aerial vehicles, and green agriculture solutions.

At InterFood Azerbaijan, companies are presenting products and services related to the food industry, beverages, confectionery, dairy products, bakery and flour-based goods, fruits and vegetables, packaging, food technologies, halal food products, and other sectors.

Over the course of four days, “Caspian Agro Week” and “InterFood Azerbaijan” will host an extensive business program featuring international forums, panel discussions, industry presentations, masterclasses, as well as traditional B2B and B2G meetings aimed at strengthening regional and international cooperation.