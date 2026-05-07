Main causes of car battery failure identified

7 May 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

An expert has identified six main reasons why car batteries fail. Among the most common causes are deep discharge during long-term storage and damage to the internal plates caused by vibration, AzerNEWS reports.

This was explained by Russian automotive expert Roman Timashov in an interview with Motor magazine.

According to him, a severe discharge while the car is left unused for a long time leads to the degradation of the internal plates, after which the battery can no longer hold a proper charge. Another frequent issue is poor battery mounting: when it is not securely fixed, constant vibrations and shocks while driving can cause the plates to crumble over time.

Timashov also pointed out possible damage to the battery casing, such as cracks or wear. In such cases, electrolyte leakage may occur, which can damage the vehicle’s paintwork and electrical wiring.

Low temperatures are especially dangerous. In freezing conditions, if the battery is already partially discharged, the electrolyte can freeze. As it expands, the ice destroys both the plates and the casing. In most cases, such a battery cannot be repaired and must be replaced.

Another major factor is alternator malfunction. Both undercharging and overcharging are harmful: in the first case, the battery never reaches full capacity, while in the second, the electrolyte boils away, accelerating internal damage.

The expert also highlighted current leakage in the vehicle’s electrical system, often caused by old wiring or incorrectly installed aftermarket equipment such as alarms or multimedia systems.

In addition, internal manufacturing defects can also lead to failure, including the shedding of active material from the plates or internal short circuits.

An interesting fact is that modern batteries, especially AGM and EFB types, are much more resistant to vibration and deep discharge than older models. However, even they require proper care. For example, frequent short trips in winter may prevent the battery from fully charging, gradually reducing its lifespan.

Typically, car batteries last between 1 and 3 years under warranty conditions, but with proper maintenance and a well-functioning electrical system, they can serve for 5 to 8 years or even longer.