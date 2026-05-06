World’s largest spoke-less Ferris wheel to be built in Shanghai

6 May 2026 21:12 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The world’s largest spoke-less Ferris wheel, planned to reach a height of 228 meters, is set to appear in the northeast of Shanghai, AzerNEWS reports.

The attraction, tentatively named Shanghai Arch, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. It will be built in the northern Baoshan District, near the Yangtze River Delta and close to the Wusongkou International Cruise Terminal. The wheel is designed to be part of a larger entertainment complex, seamlessly integrated with nearby waterfront attractions, shopping areas, and leisure spaces.

The project is estimated to cost around 2 billion yuan (approximately $293 million), reflecting its scale and ambition.

At present, the title of the world’s largest spoke-less Ferris wheel belongs to the Eye of Bohai in Shandong Province, which stands at 142.52 meters tall. Unlike traditional Ferris wheels, its cabins move along a giant fixed circular track without visible spokes, creating a futuristic “floating ring” effect.

What makes the Shanghai Arch especially interesting is its design focus on slow, panoramic travel: the ride is expected to take nearly an hour, giving visitors uninterrupted views of Shanghai’s skyline, the Yangtze River estuary, and even the busy cruise ships passing below. If completed as planned, it could become one of the most recognizable landmarks in modern Shanghai tourism.