Azerbaijan’s Parliament Speaker arrives in Montenegro for international summit

7 May 2026 10:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament, Sahiba Gafarova, has departed for Montenegro on a working visit to participate in the 1st Summit of Speakers of Parliament of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean, AzerNEWS reports.

According to information provided the Press and Public Relations Department of the National Assembly, Gafarova was welcomed at Tivat International Airport by Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Montenegro, Kamil Khasiyev, along with other officials.

As part of the visit, the Speaker of the Milli Majlis will attend the inaugural summit, which will be held in the Montenegrin city of Budva.

Gafarova is expected to deliver a speech during the summit and hold a series of bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the event.