Azerbaijan, Tajikistan strengthen cooperation through global water agenda

7 May 2026 11:23 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The 4th High-Level International Conference on Water Resources, scheduled to take place in Dushanbe from May 25–28, 2026, is set to become one of the most significant international platforms dedicated to water governance, climate adaptation, and sustainable development, AzerNEWS reports.

The event will serve as a key stage in the implementation of the United Nations initiative "Water for Sustainable Development" (2018–2028) while simultaneously acting as a preparatory mechanism for the upcoming UN Water Forum in Abu Dhabi.

The conference represents a continuation of the Dushanbe Water Process, which encompasses the conferences held in 2018, 2022, and 2024, and functions as an interim forum bridging the current UN Water Decade with future global decision-making in this domain.

Within this broader process, Azerbaijan has steadily expanded its participation in the international water agenda. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Tajikistan to Azerbaijan, Ilhom Abdurakhmon, emphasized that bilateral cooperation between the two countries has remained consistently constructive and mutually supportive.

According to the ambassador, Azerbaijan has continuously supported Tajikistan’s international water initiatives, helping strengthen the country’s role as one of the leading promoters of global water diplomacy. Through these initiatives, Tajikistan has positioned itself as a central actor bringing together the international community to address challenges such as water scarcity, glacier melt, and environmental sustainability.

For Tajikistan, however, water policy extends far beyond diplomacy alone. Water resources remain deeply integrated into the country’s economic model and national development strategy. Tajikistan possesses extensive natural water reserves, including glaciers, rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and groundwater systems. The country’s average annual river runoff reaches approximately 64 cubic kilometers, while more than 55 percent of the surface runoff in the Aral Sea basin originates within Tajikistan’s territory.

As part of the 2026 conference, participation is expected from representatives of 46 countries and 39 international organizations and financial institutions, as well as more than 2,500 delegates, including senior government officials and representatives of the UN system.

The program includes plenary sessions, nine thematic sessions, panel discussions, and an international exhibition. Special attention will be given to regional coordination through an ESCAP meeting, which will allow countries of Asia and the Pacific to align their positions ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi.

The agenda also includes the adoption of three outcome documents: a final declaration, a co-chairs’ summary, and the document about contribution of the Dushanbe Process to the preparation for the UN forum in Abu Dhabi. The latter is seen as a bridging document between regional and global agendas.

Image: Rogun HPP OJSC