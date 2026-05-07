UEFA Conference League semifinal return legs set for tonight

7 May 2026 11:41 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The return-leg matches of the UEFA Conference League semifinals will take place on May 7, AzerNEWS reports.

Strasbourg will host Rayo Vallecano in France, while Crystal Palace will face Shakhtar Donetsk in England. Both matches will kick off at 11:00 p.m. Baku time.

In the first-leg matches, Rayo Vallecano won 1–0, while Crystal Palace secured a 3–1 victory.

The 2025–26 UEFA Conference League marks the fifth edition of UEFA's third-tier European club competition.

It is also the second season to use the revised format featuring a 36-team league phase. Under these updated rules, clubs can no longer drop down from the Europa League into the Conference League after the league phase.

The final is scheduled to take place at Red Bull Arena in Leipzig, Germany.

The winners of the tournament will qualify directly for the 2026–27 Europa League league phase, unless they earn entry into either the Champions League or Europa League through their domestic league position, in which case the qualification list will be rebalanced.