Azerbaijan, Ukraine discuss expanding bilateral partnership

7 May 2026 12:02 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

On May 6, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, AzerNEWS reports.

During the conversation, the sides discussed issues arising from the negotiations and agreements reached between the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, including the topical issues of partnership between the two countries.

Later, the Ukrainian diplomat shared details of the conversation on his account on X.

Andrii Sybiha expressed gratitude to his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov, for the hospitality shown during the recent talks between the leaders in Gabala held as part of the recent visit.

"The sides discussed the implementation of the agreements reached during those negotiations and exchanged views on further steps aimed at developing bilateral cooperation," Sybiha noted.