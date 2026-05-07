Azercell supports Baku Marathon 2026

7 May 2026 12:49 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 3, “Baku Marathon 2026” brought together thousands of runners for one of the country’s most anticipated sporting events. The marathon was organized at the initiative of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, with the exclusive partnership of Azercell Telecom.

With nearly 25,000 participants, including runners from Azerbaijan, the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, Georgia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Russia, Türkiye, Ukraine, and other countries the event once again highlighted the growing popularity of mass sporting initiatives, promoting a healthy lifestyle while fostering a strong sense of unity and community spirit.

Held under the motto “Win the Wind,” the Baku Marathon marked a significant milestone by introducing the full 42 km marathon distance for the first time. The race commenced at the State Flag Square, with participants crossing the finish line in the Sea Breeze area. Separate finish zones were also arranged for participants competing in the 10 km and 21 km distances along the designated route.

Ahmet Alkanoğlu from Türkiye secured the top spot in the men's category, becoming the first athlete to cross the finish line, followed by Ukrainian runner Vitaliy Shafar, and Yryskeldi Akerov of Kyrgyzstan, who secured third place.

In the women's competition, Elena Tolstykh from Russia claimed first place, while Azerbaijan's Anna Yusupova earned a distinguished second-place finish, with Shirin Akimbay from Kazakhstan taking third place.

Azercell presented special awards to the winners. Continuing its long-standing tradition, the company also recognized high-performing student participants, underscoring its commitment to supporting youth engagement in sports and encouraging the next generation to pursue active lifestyles.

The management team, employees, and corporate partners of Azercell actively supported the marathon through their participation. This initiative forms part of the company’s broader corporate social responsibility efforts aimed at promoting a healthy, active, and socially engaged society.