Azerbaijan facilitates another transit delivery from Russia to Armenia

7 May 2026 11:05 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

A new shipment from Russia to Armenia has been delivered via transit through Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

This time, the cargo consisted of 2 wagons of aluminum and 9 wagons of grain. The train departed from the Bilajari station in Baku.

The development comes amid a growing series of transit deliveries through Azerbaijani territory following the removal of restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia.

It should be recalled that on October 21, 2025, in a joint press statement with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President Ilham Aliyev emphasized that Azerbaijan had lifted all restrictions on cargo transit to Armenia that had existed since the occupation period. He noted that the first such transit shipment involved Kazakh grain delivered to Armenia.

Since then, a number of shipments have passed through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia. On December 18, the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) sent 1,220 tons of AI-95 gasoline to Armenia.

On January 9, 2026, a total of 2,698 tons of cargo (48 wagons) was dispatched, including 1,742 tons of AI-95 gasoline and 956 tons of diesel fuel.

On January 11, a train carrying 18 wagons with 979 tons of AI-92 gasoline was sent to Armenia.

On February 25, 4,500 tons of diesel fuel were dispatched from Azerbaijan. On March 5, 31 wagons carrying 1,984 tons of diesel fuel and two wagons with 135 tons of Russian fertilizer were sent. On March 9, a freight train consisting of 7 wagons loaded with Russian grain was dispatched, followed on March 11 by 11 wagons carrying a total of 1,023 tons of grain (770 tons net).

On March 24, 4 wagons containing 271 tons of fertilizer and one wagon with 68 tons of buckwheat were sent. On March 25, 5 wagons carrying 350 tons of wheat were dispatched.

On April 1, 349 tons of Russian wheat were transported to Armenia via Azerbaijan. On April 21, a train carrying 974 tons of diesel fuel in 16 wagons was sent from Azerbaijan.

On April 24, 5 wagons of Russian grain (350 tons in total) passed through Azerbaijan en route to Armenia. On April 30, another shipment included 279 tons of grain in 4 wagons and 203 tons of fertilizer in 3 wagons.

On May 3, 536 tons of fertilizer in 8 wagons were transported, followed on May 4 by 678 tons of fertilizer in 10 wagons. On May 6, 271 tons of fertilizer in 4 wagons and 275 tons of grain in 4 wagons were also dispatched via Azerbaijani territory.