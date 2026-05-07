Azerbaijan nears completion of wind measurements for Kalbajar Power Project

7 May 2026 17:00 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Measurement work for the construction of a Wind Power Plant (WPP) in the Kalbajar district is nearing completion, AzerNEWS reports, citing Cavid Abdullayev, director of the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Energy.

Speaking to journalists, Abdullayev said the preliminary results are highly encouraging.

“There are quite interesting findings. The indicators are quite promising,” he noted.

It should be recalled that on November 20, 2024, during the COP29 conference, the State Agency for Renewable Energy Sources under the Ministry of Energy, “Clean Energy Invest” LLC (a subsidiary of AGEC), and “Baltech Green” LLC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the Kalbajar Wind Power Plant project.

The unique project is expected to be implemented at an altitude of 3,100 meters above sea level, making it one of the world’s highest-altitude wind power plants. “Clean Energy Invest” and “Baltech Green” have established a joint venture for the project.

The wind power plant is expected to have an initial capacity of 240 MW and begin commercial operations in early 2028. The project also has the potential to expand its capacity to 600 MW in the future.

Construction of the high-altitude 240 MW wind power plant in Kalbajar is scheduled to begin by the end of 2025.