Nearly 1,600 tankers stuck near Strait of Hormuz amid rising maritime tensions

7 May 2026 15:06 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Around 1,600 oil tankers and other commercial vessels are currently waiting in waters near the Strait of Hormuz, unable to pass through the strategic chokepoint, AzerNEWS reports.

A television report indicates that the United States Armed Forces have so far been able to escort only two vessels through the area, highlighting growing disruptions to one of the world’s most critical shipping routes.

Since the outbreak of the Iran–US–Israel conflict, 32 ships have reportedly been attacked in and around the Strait of Hormuz. These incidents have resulted in 10 fatalities and left dozens of people injured, further escalating concerns over maritime security in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly a fifth of global oil shipments pass, has become increasingly volatile amid heightened geopolitical tensions.

On May 5, US President Donald Trump announced the suspension of the so-called “Freedom Project” operation. The initiative had been designed to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait under US military escort, until more optimistic developments emerged from diplomatic negotiations with Iran.

The suspension signals uncertainty over the future security framework for one of the world’s most vital energy transit corridors.