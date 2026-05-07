Azerbaijan awards presidential scholarship to several cultural representatives - decree
Cultural representatives of Azerbaijan have been awarded personal scholarships of the President of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.
According to the document, the following persons will be awarded personal scholarships of the President of Azerbaijan for their services to the development of Azerbaijani culture.
Adil Abbasov
Sanubar Baghirova
Svetlana Hakimova
Rovshan Huseynov
Jahangir Mehdiyev
Ramiz Malik-Aslanov
Alim Mammadov
Rimma Mammadova
Mustafa Mustafayev
Hijran Nasirova
Adila Rahimova.
The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the implementation of matters arising from this decree.
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