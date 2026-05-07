Azerbaijan awards presidential scholarship to several cultural representatives - decree

7 May 2026 16:33 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Cultural representatives of Azerbaijan have been awarded personal scholarships of the President of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

According to the document, the following persons will be awarded personal scholarships of the President of Azerbaijan for their services to the development of Azerbaijani culture.

Adil Abbasov

Sanubar Baghirova

Svetlana Hakimova

Rovshan Huseynov

Jahangir Mehdiyev

Ramiz Malik-Aslanov

Alim Mammadov

Rimma Mammadova

Mustafa Mustafayev

Hijran Nasirova

Adila Rahimova.

The Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan is tasked with addressing the implementation of matters arising from this decree.