Azerbaijan expands European energy push with San Marino talks

7 May 2026 17:21 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan and San Marino have discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in the energy sector, including natural gas and renewable energy projects, AzerNEWS reports.

The information was shared by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov on his account on X.

"In a meeting with the Republic of San Marino’s Minister of Finance and Budget, Transport and Energy Marco Gatti, and Minister of Labour, Economic Planning, Relations with the Autonomous State Services Authority, Ecological Transition and Technological Innovation Alessandro Bevitori, we discussed opportunities for cooperation in the fields of natural gas and renewable energy," Shahbazov said in the post.

The minister noted that the sides also exchanged views on energy security, the "green transition," and prospects for developing mutually beneficial partnership relations.

Azerbaijan has emerged as one of the key energy suppliers linking the Caspian region to European markets through the Southern Gas Corridor. Anchored by the giant Shah Deniz field in the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijani gas is exported via a network that includes the South Caucasus Pipeline, TANAP, and TAP, supplying countries across Southern and Southeastern Europe.

Following the energy crisis triggered by the Russia-Ukraine war, interest in Azerbaijani gas increased sharply as European states sought to diversify away from Russian supplies. Strategic partners now include Italy, Turkey, Greece, Bulgaria, Romania, and Hungary. At the same time, Baku is expanding renewable energy cooperation with Gulf states and European investors, positioning itself as both a conventional energy exporter and a future green energy hub connecting Central Asia, the Caspian, and Europe.