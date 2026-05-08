Global sea temperatures neared record highs in April

8 May 2026 21:18 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to data published by the Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), the global average sea surface temperature reached an exceptionally high level of 21°C in April, continuing a worrying trend of rising ocean temperatures, AzerNEWS reports.

Scientists reported that April 2026 became the second warmest April ever recorded in terms of average sea surface temperatures, surpassed only by April 2024, which still holds the record. Researchers say the persistent warming of the oceans is one of the clearest indicators of ongoing climate change, as oceans absorb the vast majority of excess heat trapped in the atmosphere.

Globally, April 2026 was also the third warmest April in recorded history. The warmest April remains 2024, while 2025 ranks second. Last month, the average global surface temperature reached 14.89°C, which is 0.52°C above the average recorded during the 1991–2020 reference period.

In Europe, the average surface temperature in April reached 8.88°C. Despite the broader warming trend, this year’s April ranked as the tenth warmest ever observed on the continent, highlighting the growing variability in regional climate patterns.

Climate experts warn that unusually warm oceans can have far-reaching consequences beyond rising temperatures alone. Higher sea surface temperatures contribute to stronger storms, coral bleaching, marine ecosystem disruption, and shifting fish migration patterns. Warmer oceans also reduce the planet’s ability to absorb carbon dioxide efficiently, potentially accelerating global warming even further.

Scientists have noted that parts of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans are now experiencing marine heatwaves so intense that they resemble “underwater wildfires,” rapidly affecting biodiversity and weather systems across multiple continents.