Azerbaijan resettles more families in Aghdam and Khojavend [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 12:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

In line with the instructions of Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan continues implementing the "Great Return" program aimed at resettling former internally displaced persons to the territories liberated from occupation.

Families relocating to the cities of Aghdam and Khojavend in the Khojavend District had previously been living in temporary accommodation across different regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage of the resettlement process, 41 families comprising 156 people have moved to Aghdam city, while 57 families totaling 206 individuals have been relocated to Khojavend city.

The returning residents expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them as they return to their native lands.

They also thanked the courageous Azerbaijani Armed Forces, as well as Azerbaijani soldiers and officers who liberated the territories from occupation. The residents honored the memory of those who lost their lives during the conflict and offered prayers for the country’s martyrs.

The Great Return program continues alongside large-scale reconstruction and development efforts in the liberated territories, ensuring the safe and sustainable resettlement of former internally displaced persons.