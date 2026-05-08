Merz unveils Germany’s fusion energy ambitions

8 May 2026 13:03 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany intends to build the world’s first fusion power plant as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the country’s long-term energy security and stabilize electricity prices, AzerNEWS reports, citing Westdeutsche Zeitung.

Speaking at a congress of Germany’s chambers of commerce and industry, Merz said the country would require a significant expansion of its energy supply in the coming years in order to support economic growth and reduce pressure on consumers and businesses.

Friedrich Merz insisted that the government’s plans would not slow the expansion of renewable energy, but argued that Germany also requires reliable baseload electricity generation to maintain industrial competitiveness.

"The first fusion power plant should be built in Germany," he declared.

Referring to recent technological developments presented at the Hannover Messe, he argued that fusion energy is no longer a distant scientific fantasy.

"At the Hannover Industrial Fair two weeks ago, we could see that this is not utopian but highly realistic, and that Germany is among the undisputed leaders in this field of scientific research," Merz said.

Fusion energy, often described as the "holy grail" of clean power generation, aims to replicate the process that powers the sun by fusing atomic nuclei to produce massive amounts of energy with minimal carbon emissions and significantly reduced long-term radioactive waste compared to traditional nuclear fission reactors.

Image: Rolf Vennenbernd / dpa