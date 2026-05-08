Singapore introduced new school bullying penalties

8 May 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

According to new guidelines being discussed in Singapore, schoolchildren who engage in harassment of other students, including cyberbullying, may face corporal punishment as a measure of last resort, AzerNEWS reports.

Under the proposed rules in Parliament, boys could be given up to three strokes of the cane in severe cases.

International organizations have expressed concern about the use of physical punishment against children, arguing that it may negatively affect their physical and mental well-being and could, over time, worsen behavioral problems rather than resolve them.

Education Minister Desmond Lee told lawmakers that corporal punishment would only be applied when all other disciplinary measures have failed, and only in cases involving serious misconduct. He emphasized that strict safeguards would be in place to protect students. For instance, any decision would require approval from the school principal, and only specially authorized staff would be allowed to administer the punishment. Schools would also consider factors such as the student’s age, maturity level, and whether the disciplinary action is likely to help them reflect on their behavior and understand its consequences.

These measures were introduced following the results of a year-long review of school violence, as well as several widely publicized bullying incidents that sparked public concern last year.

At the same time, education authorities are also reportedly expanding preventive programs, including digital citizenship lessons and counseling support, aimed at addressing the root causes of cyberbullying before disciplinary action becomes necessary.