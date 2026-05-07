Tesla’s China sales rise sharply in April

7 May 2026 23:24 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Tesla Inc.’s China-made vehicle sales rose by 36% in April compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data released on Thursday by the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA), AzerNEWS reports, citing foreign media.

The electric vehicle manufacturer delivered 79,478 units during the month. However, this figure represents a 7% decline compared to March, when 85,670 vehicles were sold. In contrast, BYD experienced a year-on-year sales drop of 15%, delivering around 314,100 units in April.

Overall, China’s new energy vehicle (NEV) market continued to expand. Retail sales of NEVs reached approximately 1.22 million units in April, marking a 7% increase compared to the same period last year, according to CPCA data.

Despite strong competition, Tesla continues to maintain a significant presence in the Chinese EV market, which remains the largest and one of the most competitive in the world. Local manufacturers such as BYD are rapidly expanding their global footprint, increasing pressure on foreign automakers.

China now accounts for more than half of global NEV sales, and analysts expect that over the next few years, price competition in this segment will intensify further as more brands introduce affordable electric models and improve battery efficiency.