Erdoğan highlights importance of waqf civilization at Foundation Week Ceremony

7 May 2026 19:37 (UTC+04:00)

By News Centre

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan attended the Commemoration Program for Foundation Week held at the Beştepe National Congress and Culture Center. Speaking at the ceremony, where 202 waqf (foundation) works were collectively inaugurated, Erdoğan emphasized the importance of foundations.

Wishing that the week of events organized under the theme “Foundation Civilization in Architecture and Elegance” would bring benefit to the country, the nation, and all members of the waqf civilization, Erdoğan said: “Architecture, elegance, waqf, and civilization — when we look at these four concepts in the theme, we see that they complement, nourish, enrich, and grow one another. The treasure of history, culture, and identity we have inherited has brought architecture together with elegance, crowned elegance with waqf services, and transformed waqf heritage into a unique civilizational spectacle unparalleled in the world.”

He continued: “Our mosques, madrasas, libraries, and hospitals, as well as fountains, aqueducts, soup kitchens, inns, bridges, caravanserais, and many others, are all symbols of our waqf civilization that opened new windows for humanity. At the same time, these works are the most concrete manifestations of a refined architectural style, a perfected aesthetic; a distinguished vision shaped by justice, virtue, and morality; and the principle that ‘Service to people is service to God.’”

Erdoğan added: “Our waqf culture, which aims to serve human beings — the essence of the world created with a flawless divine design — is one of the finest qualities of our nation. Therefore, preserving this entrusted culture, keeping alive the universe of meaning and values contained in these works, and passing them on to future generations is critically important for all of us. In both our culture and spiritual roots, goodness and elegance are inseparable concepts. These virtues have permeated our waqf tradition, our architectural masterpieces, and all values that constitute our national and spiritual identity.”

“The waqf culture also has the feature of encompassing every aspect of individual and social life,” he said. “Our foundations, which embrace all living and non-living beings, thankfully continue their work today with the same dedication and sincerity. Although those who have no moral compass other than money, profit, and personal gain target our foundations and associations whenever they can, they cannot deter devoted hearts from this noble struggle. Foundations working in various fields — from raising a youth loyal to national and spiritual values to rushing to the aid of the oppressed wherever they may be — continue to be a source of pride for our nation.”

Erdoğan further stated: “We leave to the conscience of society those who steal, embezzle, and turn the city they manage into a system of extortion under the guise of collecting scholarships for students, while obstructing those who sincerely work for the children of this nation. No matter what they do, as the government we will continue to support those who compete in goodness, solidarity, and mutual assistance with the same determination. Human beings are the cure for human beings. With this belief, we will continue to stand by all foundations and associations that seek to heal a wounded heart, support those in need, and contribute to the future cause of our nation.”

He noted that the General Directorate of Foundations continues to protect and enrich the nation’s waqf heritage both domestically and abroad. “Of the 377 waqf monuments damaged in the earthquake disaster, restoration work has been completed on 276. By 2026, all 377 structures will have been fully restored. In recent years, our Directorate has carried out highly significant work. Careful restoration and maintenance works have been conducted on the Selimiye Mosque, the Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque — restored to its original identity in 2020 — the Nuruosmaniye Complex, the nearly 700-year-old Sungur Bey Mosque, and many other important structures. Under the ‘Evlad-ı Fatihan’ initiative, a restoration campaign has been launched across our cultural geography, and 40 monuments have been restored since 2012. In Northern Cyprus, North Macedonia, Kosovo, and Bosnia and Herzegovina, restoration works are currently ongoing for 11 more monuments.”

Recalling the Süleymaniye Complex, which Merhum Nurettin Topçu described as “the eternal melody of Islam’s spirit,” Erdoğan shared a historical anecdote attributed to Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent.

According to the narration, after the completion of the Süleymaniye Mosque, Sultan Suleiman reportedly had a dream in which the Day of Judgment had come and scales were set up. On one side of the scale was the Süleymaniye Complex, and on the other a small jug of yogurt. In the dream, the jug of yogurt weighed more heavily.

Sultan Suleiman, known for his sensitivity to charity and justice, then shared the dream with the Ottoman Chief Jurist Ebussuud Efendi. After examining the details, Ebussuud Efendi sought permission to investigate its meaning. He later consulted the craftsmen who had worked on the mosque.

The craftsmen explained: “It was a very hot summer day. We were working under intense heat to complete the mosque as quickly as possible. An elderly woman arrived with a jug of yogurt and said, ‘My sons, you must be tired, drink this cold yogurt and refresh yourselves.’ We drank it, felt relieved, and prayed for her blessing. She said ‘May God make it easy for you,’ and left.”

After hearing this, Ebussuud Efendi returned to the Sultan and explained the meaning of the dream: a small act of sincere charity — a jug of yogurt given with pure intention solely for the sake of God — was more valuable in the eyes of the Almighty than the Süleymaniye Complex itself.