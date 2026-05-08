Beijing hosts charity event on birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 11:02 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

On May 8, 2026, on the occasion of the birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation a charity event was organized by the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the People's Republic of China. First, a wreath was laid in front of the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the Embassy, and his dear memory was honored with a minute of silence.

Speaking at the ceremony, Ambassador Bunyad Huseynov stated that National Leader Heydar Aliyev laid the foundation for the successful foreign policy of independent Azerbaijan, determining our country's place and priorities in the system of international relations through flexible maneuvers and tactical moves. Considering our country's national interests and security, and preferring a balanced policy with the world's major power centers, Heydar Aliyev paid an official visit to the People's Republic of China on March 7-10, 1994, where he held important meetings. On his initiative, the Embassy of Azerbaijan was established in China.

Today thanks to the pragmatic and far-sighted policy pursued by President Ilham Aliyev, a worthy successor of the political course of Heydar Aliyev, Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty has been restored, and our country has become a rapidly developing country in the region. Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China have also risen to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Relations between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the People's Republic of China have risen to the level of comprehensive strategic partnership. Throughout all periods of his activity, National Leader Heydar Aliyev valued compassion, humanism, and moral values above all else. It is no coincidence that the Heydar Aliyev Foundation today bases its activities precisely on the principles of humanism to which the National Leader was devoted. The initiatives of Mehriban Aliyeva, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and First Lady of Azerbaijan, demonstrate that charity is not only about providing assistance but also creating hope and instilling confidence in people. The projects implemented by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation touch the lives of thousands of people, leading them to a healthier, more educated, and more secure future. In this regard, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation's projects aimed at children and patients are not just support, but also hope given to people and a new door opened to life. The Heydar Aliyev Foundation's activities are not limited to national borders. Humanitarian projects implemented in various countries present Azerbaijan as a carrier of the values of humanism and solidarity in the world. All these activities show that the charitable initiatives carried out under the leadership of Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva are not just a collection of projects, but a mission that serves people and is a global solidarity model directed towards the future.

Subsequently, the Embassy staff visited the Beijing Children's Welfare Institution, which provides social rehabilitation and adaptation services for children with special needs, supporting their integration into society. The head of the Beijing Children's Welfare Institution highly appreciated the attention and care shown by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation to children with special needs, and stated that "We are grateful to the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the people of Azerbaijan for such a compassionate initiative. Compassion knows no boundaries; your bringing warmth from Azerbaijan to these children here, crossing mountains and rivers, creates indescribable feelings. The kindness shown in the name of such a great personality as Heydar Aliyev delights the residents of our institution and increases their sense of self-confidence."

Finally, special boards were presented for the employment of children receiving treatment at the institution, along with toys based on artificial intelligence that can tell fairy tales and dance.