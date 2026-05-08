Khatai Arts Center to host exhibitions themed 'Azerbaijani Music in Fine Arts'

8 May 2026 12:24 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Khatai Arts Center is pleased to announce exhibitions themed "Azerbaijani Music in Fine Arts" on May 13-15, AzerNEWS reports.

The events are organized as part of the 9th Kids and Youth Art Fest "My Azerbaijan" dedicated to Independence Day. The openings of the exhibitions are scheduled for 12:00 and 16:00.

The festival is being held under the slogan "I Love You, Azerbaijan!", and its main theme is "Azerbaijani Music." The project aims to increase interest in the country's musical culture.

More than 1,100 works by teenagers and young artists from Azerbaijan, Turkiye, Pakistan, Croatia, Russia, Bulgaria, and Moldova were submitted to the competition announced within the framework of the festival.

The organizers of the event are the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic Hall, Azerbaijan State Art Gallery, Azerbaijani office of the International Watercolor Society, Khatai Children's Art Gallery, and the Khatai Arts Center.

Support for the project is provided by the Azerbaijan State Academy of Fine Arts, the Azerbaijan Television and Radio Broadcasting CJSC, the Khatai Executive Power, and the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The selection of works was carried out based on the authors' artistic approach, compositional solutions, color palette, relevance to the theme, and the age categories of participants.

The jury included representatives of Azerbaijani artistic and educational institutions, as well as international experts from Canada, Turkiye, Pakistan, Japan, India, and Bangladesh.

The list of selected authors and artworks is available via FlipHTML5.

Exhibition Schedule:

May 13, 12:00 — Age group 8–11

May 13, 16:00 — Age group 8–11

May 14, 12:00 — Age group 12–14

May 14, 16:00 — Age group 12–14

May 15, 12:00 — Age group 12–14

May 15, 16:00 — Age group 15–21

Participants whose works are exhibited will receive certificates. Ten authors from each age category will be selected and invited to the festival.

Festival winners will take first, second, and third places in their age categories and will receive diplomas and gifts. Encouragement prizes are also предусмотрены.

Selected works by foreign participants will be printed, framed, and displayed at the exhibition. The authors of exhibited works will also receive certificates. If desired, foreign participants may send the original versions of their works by mail.

Participation in the competition and festival is free of charge.

For additional information:

+994 51 310 74 01 (phone/WhatsApp)

Address for submitting original works:

62 Khojaly Avenue, Baku AZ1025, Azerbaijan.

Media partners of the event are Azernews.Az, Trend.Az, Day.Az, and Milli.Az.