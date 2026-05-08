UK politics grow more divided after elections

8 May 2026 20:21 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The overnight local election results have confirmed that electoral politics in Britain remains deeply fragmented, with voters increasingly turning away from the traditional two-party system, AzerNEWS reports, citing BBC.

Nigel Farage’s Reform UK emerged as the clear winner of the latest round of local elections. So far, the party has secured around 30% of all declared seats, outperforming its rivals in many areas across England.

According to detailed voting data collected by the BBC from more than 500 wards, Reform UK achieved an average vote share of 26%. While that figure may not seem overwhelming on its own, it was still enough to place the party comfortably ahead of both Labour and the Conservatives in several regions.

The party performed particularly strongly in areas that heavily supported Brexit in the 2016 referendum. In wards where more than 60% of voters backed leaving the European Union, Reform UK averaged an impressive 41% of the vote. By contrast, in areas where fewer than 49% supported Brexit, the party averaged only around 10%.

One of Reform UK’s most notable victories came in Newcastle-under-Lyme, where the party gained control of the local council. The area itself voted by nearly a two-to-one margin in favor of Brexit, underlining the continued political divide between Leave- and Remain-leaning communities.

Meanwhile, the Green Party of England and Wales also made gains, though on a more modest scale. The Greens averaged around 16% of the vote in the wards declared so far, roughly in line with recent national polling. However, this still marks a significant seven-point increase compared with the last equivalent local elections in 2022, as well as their performance ahead of the 2024 general election.

Political analysts say the results highlight a broader transformation in British politics. Voters appear increasingly willing to support smaller or alternative parties rather than remain loyal to Labour or the Conservatives. Some experts believe this could signal the beginning of a more European-style multi-party political landscape in the UK, where coalition-building and regional voting patterns become far more important than in the past.

Reform UK’s success also suggests that Brexit remains a powerful political identity nearly a decade after the referendum, continuing to shape voting behavior even in elections focused on local issues.