Azerbaijani boxers top medal standings at Heydar Aliyev Cup 2026 [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 18:39 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan youth boxers have topped the standings to win the team title at the "Heydar Aliyev Cup 2026" International Boxing Tournament, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament for youth boxers concluded in Baku, bringing together 185 athletes from 8 countries. According to the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, the competition was held at the Boxing Center and lasted six days. Winners were determined across 14 weight categories for boys and 9 for girls.

The final bouts were attended by officials of the Azerbaijan Boxing Federation, as well as medalists of the Olympic Games and World Championships, who also participated in the award ceremony.

Overall, the Azerbaijani national team finished the competition with 45 medals. In the boys' team led by head coach Vagif Kazimov, champions included Aydin Shahbazov (44 kg), Hasrat Mammadov (46 kg), Rustam Nasibov (50 kg), Ismayil Nasirzade (52 kg), Mahammadali Istamov (57 kg), Vakil Gurbanov (63 kg), Yusif Aghakishiyev (75 kg), and Shukar Aliyev (80 kg).

Athletes who lost only in the final and claimed silver medals included Ilhan Mamiyev (44 kg), Sarkhan Agazade (46 kg), Nihad Mammadli (48 kg), Vagif Mammadli (50 kg), Gardash Rahimov (52 kg), Ali Jamalzade (57 kg), Ali Abasli (60 kg), and Saleh Farajov (80 kg).

Bronze medals were won by Ravan Hashimov (44 kg), Yusif Huseynov (46 kg), Nizami Aliyev (48 kg), Rasul Babazade and Sahib Baxishli (both 50 kg), Mirtahir Ahmadli (52 kg), Eljan Musazade (54 kg), Aydin Aliyev and Tunar Mehdiyev (both 60 kg), Yusif Mammadli (66 kg), Hidayat Mammadov (70 kg), and Mehran Rasulov (+80 kg).

In the girls' U-17 category, coached by Ilkin Aghayev, Azerbaijan also achieved strong results. Aysel Farajova (46 kg), Aydan Ismayilli (48 kg), and Sema Abbasova (66 kg) became champions of the tournament.

Silver medals were claimed by Yegana Rahimova (48 kg), Fatima Mammadli (50 kg), Jamila Muradli (57 kg), and Ramziya Mirzayeva (70 kg). Bronze medals went to Nazrin Abdullazade and Aysan Miriyeva (both 46 kg), Nurgul Ocagova (48 kg), Tunja Murshudova and Sima Ismayilova (both 50 kg), Alsu Yafarova (52 kg), Narmin Abdullazade and Ayan Novruzlu (both 54 kg), Emilia Beydullayeva (57 kg), and Aynur Valizada (63 kg).

As a result, Azerbaijan finished the tournament with 11 gold, 12 silver, and 22 bronze medals, securing first place in the team standings and winning the Heydar Aliyev Cup.

Georgia finished second with 4 gold, 2 silver, and 4 bronze medals, while Kazakhstan came third with 3 gold, 5 silver, and 7 bronze medals.

The award for Best Boxer of the tournament went to Aliimran Aliyev (Kazakhstan), while Ilgar Gasimzade from Azerbaijan was named Best Referee.