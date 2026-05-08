Iran detains oil tanker Ocean Koi in Gulf of Oman
Iran’s Navy has detained the oil tanker Ocean Koi, AzerNEWS reports, citing Iranian media outlets.
According to the Iranian media outlets, the vessel was seized during a special operation aimed at preventing what Iranian authorities described as “damage to Iran’s interests.”
Iranian media outlets did not provide further details regarding the circumstances of the detention or the tanker’s destination.
Data from MarineTraffic showed that the Barbados-flagged tanker Ocean Koi was last tracked in the Gulf of Oman.
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