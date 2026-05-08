SOCAR claims victory at Mini-Football Tournament [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 15:23 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova Read more

The 4th Mini-Football Tournament among state institutions dedicated to the memory of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev has concluded, AzerNEWS reports.

The tournament was jointly organized by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), and the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation.

The tournament, held at the Baku Tennis Academy, began with the third-place match. In a tense encounter between the Ministry of Justice and the Prosecutor General's Office, the Ministry of Justice secured a 2–1 victory, claiming the bronze medal of the competition.

The event also featured a cultural program, including demonstration performances in breakdance and capoeira, as well as musical numbers performed by Mardan Kazimov.

In the final match of the tournament, SOCAR faced " Azerishiq" OJSC. SOCAR delivered a dominant performance, defeating their opponents 5–0 to become the champions of the tournament.

The competition concluded with an award ceremony. Referees who officiated the final at a high level, as well as the tournament’s best player Elnur Huseynov (SOCAR), received awards from Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov.

The top scorer, Mammad Hajiyev (State Committee for Refugees and Internally Displaced Persons), was awarded by SOCAR Chief of Staff Hafiz Zeynalov, while the best goalkeeper, Aladdin Jalalov (Ministry of Justice), received his prize from Elnur Mammadov, Head of the Sports Department of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The bronze medal-winning Ministry of Justice team was awarded by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora. The runners-up, " Azerishiq" OJSC, received their awards from the company's Chairman Vugar Ahmadov.

The champions, SOCAR, were presented with the trophy and gold medals by Orkhan Mammadov, President of the Azerbaijan Minifootball Federation and Chairman of the Board of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency.