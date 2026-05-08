Azerbaijan and Mastercard launch strategic cybersecurity cooperation [PHOTOS]

8 May 2026 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on cybersecurity cooperation has been signed between Azerbaijan’s Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IDDA) and Mastercard, AzerNEWS reports.

The partnership is aimed at introducing advanced cybersecurity technologies in Azerbaijan, enhancing cyber resilience across institutions and digital ecosystems, supporting innovation and startup development, and strengthening professional expertise and leadership in the cybersecurity sector.

During a meeting with the management team of Mastercard, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Hasanov emphasized the importance of public-private partnerships and stated that the study and application of advanced technological experience serve the implementation of Azerbaijan's national priorities in the field of digital development and innovation.

Hasanov also noted that special importance will be given to cooperation with Mastercard in the field of cybersecurity.

"An important direction of our cooperation will be digitalization, innovation, and development of human capital in the field of cybersecurity. Leading experts from Mastercard will be involved in our joint projects, and experience will be exchanged with colleagues in Azerbaijan," he explained.

As part of the agreement, special support programs will also be introduced to accelerate startup growth. Selected startups will receive mentoring, access to financing opportunities, international investor and expert networks, as well as support for entering both domestic and international markets.

In addition, the MoU envisages the implementation of a regional leadership and cross-border cooperation program. The program will aim to bring together information security management teams from various organizations, financial institutions, and companies, exchange experiences, discuss topical issues, and cooperate with foreign countries in the relevant field.

Another major component of the partnership involves the development of sustainable human capital through specialized training, educational programs, and mentorship initiatives focused on cybersecurity governance, compliance, and risk management.

The cooperation is expected to strengthen Azerbaijan’s position as a regional innovation and cybersecurity hub while promoting resilience, institutional collaboration, digital skills development, and export opportunities across the wider CIS region.

Chief Services Officer at Mastercard, Craig Vosburg, noted that Azerbaijan has great potential for digital transformation, innovation, and human capital development.

"Azerbaijan is one of the countries where digital technology is rapidly developing. I think this cooperation will be beneficial for both parties in terms of exchange of experience," he said.

Mastercard is a global technology company operating in more than 200 countries and specializing primarily in payment systems. The company provides solutions for the implementation of secure and inclusive digital transactions through advanced technologies, cybersecurity solutions, and data-driven services.