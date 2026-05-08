Yevlakh–Barda rail modernization to boost train speeds in Azerbaijan

8 May 2026 14:03 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Major reconstruction and overhaul works are set to begin on the Yevlakh–Barda railway line as Azerbaijan continues efforts to modernize its national rail infrastructure, AzerNEWS reports.

According to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY), the existing infrastructure on the Yevlakh–Barda section no longer meets modern standards due to the absence of major repair and restoration works since 1967.

The company stated that the aging infrastructure, which has been in operation for nearly 60 years, currently limits train speeds to between 10 and 60 kilometers per hour. Following the completion of the planned reconstruction and modernization works, train speeds on the route are expected to increase significantly, reducing travel times for passengers.

ADY also announced that train services on the Baku–Aghdam–Baku route will be temporarily suspended during the reconstruction period.

The modernization of the Yevlakh–Barda railway line is expected to create a modern rail corridor extending from Yevlakh to Khankendi. The project is considered an important component of Azerbaijan’s broader strategy to establish an integrated and modern railway infrastructure across the country.

According to the statement, the initiative will contribute to the more efficient and coordinated development of transport connectivity between regions while significantly improving the speed and efficiency of both passenger and cargo transportation.