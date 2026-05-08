Shakira and Burna Boy release the 2026 World Cup song

8 May 2026 19:25 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Colombian singer Shakira has once again been selected to perform the official song for a FIFA World Cup, AzerNEWS reports.

On May 7, Shakira shared a short excerpt on social media from “Dai Dai,” the official song of the 2026 World Cup, which she recorded in collaboration with Nigerian artist Burna Boy. The full track is set to premiere on May 14. The music video for “Dai Dai” was filmed at Brazil’s iconic Maracanã Stadium, one of the most famous football arenas in the world.

This marks another major World Cup moment in Shakira’s long-standing connection with FIFA tournaments. In 2010, she performed “Waka Waka (This Time for Africa),” the official anthem of the FIFA World Cup held in South Africa, which became one of the most successful and recognizable football songs in history.

Interestingly, Shakira’s return to the World Cup stage highlights how certain artists become closely associated with global sporting events, turning tournament anthems into cultural milestones that often outlive the competitions themselves. “Waka Waka,” for example, has accumulated billions of streams over the years and is still widely played during football celebrations around the world.

Industry observers also note that modern World Cup songs are no longer just promotional tracks—they have become global marketing tools that blend music, sport, and social media virality, often shaping how entire tournaments are remembered by fans.