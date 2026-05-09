Turkic states leaders to hold informal summit in Kazakhstan

9 May 2026 10:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

An informal summit of the heads of state of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) will be held on May 15 in the Turkistan region of Kazakhstan, AzerNEWS reports.

Hosted by Kazakhstan, the summit will focus on the theme "Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development," reflecting the growing importance of emerging technologies in shaping economic growth, governance, and regional cooperation.

The gathering will bring together presidents, prime ministers, and senior officials from OTS member and observer states, along with the organization’s Secretary General. Members of the Council of Elders and representatives of Turkic cooperation organizations are also expected to participate.

The summit will serve as an important platform for discussing strategic priorities in the rapidly evolving digital era. Leaders are expected to explore opportunities for cooperation in artificial intelligence, digital innovation, smart technologies, and cybersecurity, while also examining ways to strengthen regional connectivity and modernize public services.

As part of the official program, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will also meet prior to the session of the Council of Heads of State.

Particular symbolic importance has been attached to the choice of venue. Turkistan, often referred to as the spiritual capital of the Turkic world, represents the shared historical and cultural heritage of Turkic peoples. The summit is expected to further strengthen unity, solidarity and result - oriented cooperation between the Turkic states.