Azerbaijan expands economic cooperation with Ethiopia

9 May 2026 10:54 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Azerbaijan has presented its favorable business and investment climate, non-oil sector development strategy, and regional economic cooperation opportunities during a visit by an Azerbaijani delegation to Ethiopia.

As part of the visit, First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev held a meeting with Ethiopia’s Minister of Water and Energy, Habtamu Itefa Gelet. The discussions focused on potential cooperation in the fields of energy, water resource management, and renewable energy development.

The sides exchanged views on expanding collaboration in green energy projects and emphasized the importance of sharing experience in sustainable development and environmental technologies.

The Azerbaijani delegation also met with Ethiopia’s State Minister of Agriculture, Deselgn Tashome, where discussions centered on strengthening cooperation in the agricultural sector. The parties explored opportunities related to agricultural product processing, the application of innovative technologies, and food security.

In addition, representatives of Azerbaijan became acquainted with the activities of the Modern Ethiopian Service Organized Benefit Center (MESOB). The delegation received detailed information about the center’s unified digital platform for public services, including mechanisms aimed at improving digital governance, service efficiency, and citizen satisfaction.