Minor earthquake hits Azerbaijan
A 3.5-magnitude earthquake has been recorded on the border between Shaki and Oghuz regions of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.
According to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the underground tremor occurred at 14:35 local time.
Seismologists reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 35 kilometers beneath the surface.
According to preliminary information, the earthquake was not felt by residents in nearby areas, and no damage or casualties have been reported.
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