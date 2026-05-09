Minor earthquake hits Azerbaijan

9 May 2026 16:15 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

A 3.5-magnitude earthquake has been recorded on the border between Shaki and Oghuz regions of Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Republican Seismological Service Center, the underground tremor occurred at 14:35 local time.

Seismologists reported that the earthquake originated at a depth of 35 kilometers beneath the surface.

According to preliminary information, the earthquake was not felt by residents in nearby areas, and no damage or casualties have been reported.