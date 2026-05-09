Israel launches massive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

9 May 2026 14:57 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

The Israel Defense Forces said it carried out strikes on more than 85 targets linked to the Hezbollah movement in southern Lebanon over the past 24 hours, AzerNEWS reports.

According to a statement published by the IDF press service on the social media platform X, the attacks targeted a wide range of Hezbollah infrastructure, including weapons depots, rocket launch positions, military facilities, and structures allegedly used by the group to coordinate and carry out attacks.

Among the sites reportedly struck was an underground ammunition warehouse located in Lebanon’s Beqaa Valley, an area considered one of Hezbollah’s key strongholds.

The Israeli military stated that the operation also targeted Hezbollah fighters who were allegedly preparing attacks against Israeli forces.

The latest escalation comes amid ongoing hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah that have intensified since the outbreak of wider regional tensions in the Middle East. Cross-border exchanges of fire have become increasingly frequent.