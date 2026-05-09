Diplomatic alarm grows over Iran - US confrontation risks

9 May 2026 13:22 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has expressed deep concern over reports of a possible military confrontation between Iran and the United States in the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz, AzerNEWS reports.

The statement was delivered by UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric, who emphasized that the current moment is critical for de-escalation and called on all sides to exercise maximum restraint in order to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

According to Dujarric, Guterres urged all parties to avoid actions that could intensify tensions or undermine ongoing diplomatic efforts aimed at preserving regional stability.

The warning comes amid growing international concern over rising tensions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz - one of the world’s most important maritime oil transit routes.

A day earlier, Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, sent a letter to the UN Security Council and the Secretary-General warning that recent U.S. actions in the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz could have "catastrophic consequences" extending far beyond the Middle East.

In the letter, the Iranian envoy called on the United Nations and the Security Council to urge Washington to comply with its obligations under international law and refrain from what Tehran described as further provocative actions.

The Strait of Hormuz remains one of the world’s most strategically sensitive waterways, with a significant portion of global oil exports passing through the narrow maritime corridor.