First VP Mehriban Aliyeva shares post on occasion of 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar [PHOTO]
First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva shared a post on her Instagram account on the occasion of the birthday of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, AzerNEWS reports.
The post reads: "Heydar Aliyev - 103. The bright and cherished memories about this great personality will always live in our hearts. We remember, love and respect."
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