President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]
President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on the occasion of the birthday of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.
AzerNEWS presents the post:
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