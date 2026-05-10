President Ilham Aliyev makes post on 103rd birth anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev [PHOTO]

10 May 2026 00:19 (UTC+04:00)

President Ilham Aliyev shared a post on the occasion of the birthday of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev.

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