Karabakh reconstruction reflects Azerbaijan’s modern strategic vision, says Nuriyev

10 May 2026 10:38 (UTC+04:00)

AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The large-scale restoration and reconstruction works being carried out in the regions of Karabakh and Eastern Zangezur, alongside the implementation of new architectural concepts, reflect the modern phase of the defined strategic course. The extensive rebuilding efforts underway in these territories, together with planned urbanisation, the establishment of sustainable infrastructure, and the application of ecological approaches, provide grounds to state that an Azerbaijani model of post-conflict urban development is taking shape.

AzerNEWS reports, citing AzerTag, these remarks were included in an article by Mr Nuriyev dedicated to the 103rd anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

It was noted that the new model prioritises an integrated and long-term planning approach, preventing the risk of unplanned development, which is considered one of the main challenges in the post-conflict reconstruction of territories in international practice.

“Indeed, while many countries around the world are currently facing problems related to unplanned urban development and shortages of residential areas, Azerbaijan is demonstrating the ability to create planned, functional, and comfortable living environments even in territories that were once devastated. This can now be regarded not only as a national success, but also as a practical example comparable at the international level,” the article emphasised.