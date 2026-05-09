WHO reassures public amid concerns over hantavirus on cruise ship

9 May 2026 20:14 (UTC+04:00)

Ulviyya Poladova Read more

Director-General of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has stated that the hantavirus case detected aboard the "MV Hondius" cruise ship does not pose a global health threat comparable to COVID-19, AzerNEWS reports.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, Ghebreyesus stressed that the Andes strain of hantavirus identified on the vessel is serious but that the current public health risk remains low.

"This is not a new COVID-19. The WHO has conducted its risk assessment responsibly," he said.

Ghebreyesus noted that there are currently no passengers aboard the ship showing active symptoms. He added that WHO experts are working directly on the vessel and that medical supplies have already been delivered.

Spanish authorities have also prepared a phased evacuation plan to ensure the safe transfer of passengers from the cruise ship. Under the plan, passengers will be transported to the industrial port of Granadilla, located away from populated areas, before being sent directly to their home countries through tightly controlled and secured transportation routes.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus reassured local residents that there would be no direct contact between passengers and the public during the evacuation process.